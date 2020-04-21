Chonburi remains no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday April 21

Chonburi Public Health Office reported at 8 a.m. today (April 21) that the number of accumulated coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is still staying at 85. Among them 21 are being treated in hospitals. 62 recovered and returned home. 2 were previously reported dead, including 1 Russian and 1 French. No new infections were reported.

Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai recently stressed on donors intending to hand over their donations to the people, they should contact their local administrative officials in advance. He said proper hygienic steps must be followed including physical distancing while standing in the queues, cleaning up the goods and table sets before giving them,keep the donation time to be short and allow good ventilation in the area if indoor.

The Gov. asks the people to comply with the provincial health regulations and immediately report to medical officials nearest to you in your area if you are found with symptoms suspected to be from the virus contraction such as high fever, cough, or some respiratory difficulties. He also urged people to stay home as much as possible and follow the government’s measures very strictly. He said people should wash hands often and keep their places cleaned at all times, and for those who need to go out of their residences they should keep up with the physical or social distancing measure and wear a facemask. Some restrictions would be eased depending onour provincial situation within the coming weeks, the governor said. (CPRD)











