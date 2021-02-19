Chokchai Kitchen donates 1,000 meals to Pattaya’s jobless

Chokchai Kitchen and volunteers from South Pattaya’s Soi Khopai Community donated 1,000 meals and cash to help struggling neighbors.

Residents Dungden Sangtawan and Tong Mue were among those helping in the Feb. 14 restaurant on Soi Khopai 8.







The stir-fried basil, noodles in gravy sauce, egg in sweet brown sauce and drinking water meal boxes were handed out with small amounts of cash to children, seniors and the unemployed.

A long line of people waited for the restaurant’s Valentine’s Day gift with police keeping order, social distance and screening people for fevers.

































