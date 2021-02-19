Chokchai Kitchen donates 1,000 meals to Pattaya’s jobless

By Jetsada Homklin
0
248
Volunteers from South Pattaya’s Soi Khopai Community donated 1,000 meals and cash to help struggling neighbors.

Chokchai Kitchen and volunteers from South Pattaya’s Soi Khopai Community donated 1,000 meals and cash to help struggling neighbors.

Residents Dungden Sangtawan and Tong Mue were among those helping in the Feb. 14 restaurant on Soi Khopai 8.


. Keeping proper social distancing while waiting in the long line is important.

The stir-fried basil, noodles in gravy sauce, egg in sweet brown sauce and drinking water meal boxes were handed out with small amounts of cash to children, seniors and the unemployed.

A long line of people waited for the restaurant’s Valentine’s Day gift with police keeping order, social distance and screening people for fevers.


Chokchai Kitchen with Dungden Sangtawan’s friends and Tong Mue Lek’s friends from Soi Khopai Community cooperated to help Pattaya residents.



Volunteers measure body temperature, making sure everyone keeps proper distance, uses alcohol gel, and wears hygiene masks.


The next generation learns about helping people in need.



Din prepared rice and egg in sweet brown sauce.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR