Chinese nationals involved in violent daylight shooting in Pattaya residential area

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent shooting involving Chinese nationals in a residential Pattaya neighborhood has reignited concerns over public safety and the growing unease among local residents and long-term foreign visitors. Many say such incidents are undermining confidence in Thailand’s promises to prioritize peace and order in tourist zones.

At around 11:30 AM on May 31, Huay Yai Police were alerted to gunfire and a wounded individual at a property in Soi Khao Makok 6/4, Huay Yai subdistrict, Banglamung. Authorities arrived to find a single-story detached home with a large pool of blood at the gate and drag marks leading into the house.







Inside, they discovered Mr. Yang, a 26-year-old Chinese man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right ankle, with the bullet reportedly shattering bone. He was semi-conscious and being assisted by two other Chinese nationals until emergency services transported him to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.

More than 20 armed officers, both in uniform and plainclothes, conducted a lockdown of the area after reports from neighbors indicated the suspect had fled toward a densely populated section behind the house. After an intense 30-minute search, the gunman was apprehended and taken into custody for interrogation at Huay Yai Police Station.

According to eyewitness “Ms. Mon” (name changed), the shooting was preceded by a loud argument among 4-5 Chinese individuals. “There were two cars parked outside—one with red plates and a blue Mercedes. They were yelling at each other, and then I heard three shots,” she said. She added that such disturbances were not new in the area, where the same house, rented by Chinese tenants, had previously been the source of frequent noise and conflict.

What adds to the strangeness of the case is that Mr. Yang had recently made headlines just days earlier when he jumped into a rooftop water tank at a condo on Thepprasit Road in an apparent mental health crisis. Now, just two days later, he has become the victim of gun violence.



While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, the repeated involvement of foreign nationals in violent or erratic incidents has disturbed both Thai locals and the long-stay foreign community. “This isn’t the first time something like this has happened,” said one long-time expat living in East Pattaya. “People come here expecting a peaceful lifestyle, but things have changed. These aren’t isolated cases anymore.”

Despite ongoing efforts by Pattaya City Hall and national authorities to enhance public safety—through increased patrols, lighting, and security campaigns—many residents remain skeptical that enough is being done to vet foreign arrivals or crack down on questionable rental arrangements and transient groups.





“The headlines say things are improving,” said another expat who requested anonymity, “but when shootings like this happen in broad daylight in residential neighborhoods, it’s hard to feel safe.”

Police have confirmed they are continuing their investigation and will release more details once the motive is established.

At 12:00 p.m. on June 1, Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchakiat Jindakhuansanaong, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, arrived at Huay Yai Police Station to follow up on the progress of the case. Initially, Huay Yai Police detained three Chinese nationals who were present at the scene: Mr. Ju Bin, 32, who was identified as the shooter; Mr. Wang Zhijie, 26; and Ms. Zhang Junhan, 24. All three were found to be overstaying their visas in Thailand. Following the shooting, they allegedly dragged the severely injured victim back inside the house and fled in a white sedan with red license plates. They attempted to dispose of the firearm by throwing it into a pond located more than three kilometers from the crime scene, but were ultimately apprehended by the Huay Yai investigative team.







Subsequent police searches of the residence uncovered 3.22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, an unregistered handgun, 9mm and .38 caliber ammunition, and a quantity of e-cigarette manufacturing equipment.

A further search of the three vehicles associated with the suspects revealed a cache of narcotics in a blue Mercedes-Benz, including 225.84 grams of crystal meth, 711 methamphetamine pills, and 165.83 grams of ketamine, along with more e-cigarette production materials. In the white getaway car, police found two luxury-brand handbags containing a total of 108,000 baht in mixed currencies, including Thai baht, Chinese yuan, and U.S. dollars. All of these items were seized as evidence.

































