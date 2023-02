A Chinese man jumped to his death from the 27th floor of a Pattaya condominium.

The crumpled body of Yu Kwan Li, 39, was found in the parking lot of the 35-story tower on Thepprasit Road Feb. 7. His room keycard was taped to his left hand in a plastic bag for police to find.







Security guard Narakorn Rattanakulnara, 45, said he saw the man jump.

Inside Yu’s room was a note written, in English, on the mirror offering an apology, but no explanation for the suicide.