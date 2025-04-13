Can Pattaya Police control drink driving and street fights during Songkran, or should we just stay home?

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Songkran approaches, Pattaya braces itself for what is often a chaotic and unpredictable time. While the city is famous for its vibrant water fights, street parties, and endless fun, there are also significant concerns around drink driving and street fights, which become more prevalent during the Thai New Year celebrations.

Pattaya’s police force is well aware of the dangers and risks that come with the influx of tourists and the surge in alcohol consumption. Over the years, authorities have stepped up efforts to tackle these issues, implementing stricter controls, increasing checkpoints, and running campaigns aimed at preventing alcohol-related incidents.







Drink driving is one of the primary concerns. With thousands of people partying on the streets, many find themselves under the influence of alcohol, and the temptation to drive—sometimes after hours of revelry—can be hard to resist. This leads to accidents, some of which are fatal, during a time when traffic is at its peak. The authorities have already increased patrols and random sobriety checkpoints across key roads, but the question remains: Will it be enough to keep the streets safe during Songkran?

Another concern is street fights, which sometimes escalate due to alcohol-fueled tensions or clashes between different groups of revelers. Pattaya has a reputation for lively nightlife, but with the madness of Songkran, some situations can spiral out of control, leading to physical altercations. Police often deploy extra officers in crowded areas to quickly diffuse potential issues, but the sheer volume of people makes it difficult to guarantee total control.

With both drink driving and street fights posing serious risks, many people are left wondering: Should they simply stay home during Songkran to avoid the chaos? While it’s certainly tempting to join the festivities, it’s also crucial to keep safety in mind. The government and Pattaya police are doing their best to keep things under control, but it’s always wise for individuals to make responsible choices—whether that means using public transportation, designating a sober driver, or avoiding certain areas at night to stay out of harm’s way.

