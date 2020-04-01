California gang banger arrested for robbing Pattaya-area 7-Eleven

Security cameras captured 37-year-old Payungsak “Roger” Wasuwat robbing a 7-Eleven store on Soi Land Transport Department around 4:30am, March 26.
Pattaya-area police arrested a Thai-American gang member for allegedly robbing a Nong Plalai 7-Elven after he lost his job due to the Covid-19 outbreak.



Payungsak “Roger” Wasuwat, 37, was captured March 29 at his apartment on Soi Marbbon 12 near the convenience store he allegedly held up with a BB gun around 4:30 a.m. March 26.

Banglamung police said Payungsak confessed he robbed the convenience store because he lost his job as a tour guide and had no money for food or medicine for treating is post-traumatic stress syndrome.

After stealing 5,000 baht from the store, he threw away the gun and clothes he was wearing and thought he could go back to living a free man. Freedom lasted three days.

Payungsak said he returned to Pattaya after living in California since he was 7 years old and most recently he allegedly had been part of a well-known (unnamed) California street gang.

