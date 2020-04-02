State Railway of Thailand cuts capacity, cancels 22 trains from Bangkok

BANGKOK– Long distance trains are still running at limited capacity, with some destinations cancelled until the spread of COVID-19 can be contained. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has cancelled 22 trains so far on the northern, southern, and northeastern lines.







Ten trains originating in Bangkok and going to Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and vice versa on the southern line have been cancelled. However, this line and these stations are still being served by other trains, except for Yala and Su-ngaiKolok stations which have been closed. As announced earlier, trains from Bangkok as well as 16 local trains from Hat Yai are no longer running to the two stations.

On the northern line, six trains from Bangkok to Sawankhalok, to Chiang Mai, and to Sila At, and vice versa have been cancelled.

On the northeastern line, six trains from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, and to NongKhai, and vice versa have been cancelled.

Passengers who have already purchased tickets can request a refund at any SRT ticket office across the country, or call the 24-hour hotline 1690. Passengers booked on cancelled trains can ask to travel on other trains serving their destination instead of seeking a refund.

Meanwhile, Thai Airways has grounded all its domestic and international flights from today in the wake of global travel restrictions introduced by many countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline’s domestic flights are now being operated by its sister airline, Thai Smile Airways. (NNT)











