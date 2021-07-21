Businesses and places closed in Pattaya-Chonburi and in dark-red provinces

By Pattaya Mail
0
444
13 provinces declared the dark-red zones of maximum and strict COVID-19 control include
Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Yala, Pattani,
Songkhla, Narathiwat, Chonburi (Pattaya City), Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya.

Thailand’s CCSA clarifies what businesses and public venues that are closed or allowed to open from Tuesday (July 20) in the dark red zone provinces.

Nevertheless, provinces apart from the dark-red zones that are in urgent need to step up their measures can do so with their governors’ approvals.



Closure was ordered for:

– Entertainment places and service parlours including pubs, bars, karaoke shops and the likes

– Massage parlours

– Bathing, sauna and herbal sauna places

– Cockfighting rings and cockfighting practice grounds

– Bullfighting and fish fighting rings and the likes

– Horse racing venues

– All kinds of competition venues



– Boxing stadiums and boxing schools

– Snooker and billiard clubs

– Bowling lanes and games machine arcades

– Internets games and shops

– Theatres

– Public venues for performances

– Water and amusement parks

– Children’s playgrounds



– Zoos

– Skating areas and the likes

– Fitness clubs

– Martial arts gyms

– Dancing schools

– Meeting and party venues and the likes

– Amulet centres




– Weight control, beauty and health clinics

– All kinds of sports fields

– Swimming pools and the likes

– Exhibition centres

– Learning centres and art galleries

– Libraries

– Museums, historical parks and archaeological sites

– Daycare centres

– Beauty salons, hairdressing, manicure and tattoo shops



– Public parks and botanical gardens

Opening of the following places are permitted:

– Overnight child care centres at hospitals

– Overnight elderly care centres

– Fresh and food markets

These measures would be in effect for 14 days from July 20 until August 2.

Source: CCSA (NNT)









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR