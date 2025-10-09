Bus crushes construction worker’s leg while avoiding parked tricycle in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Pattaya responded to an accident at Nam Chai Intersection on Huay Yai Road, East Pattaya, on October 7.

At the scene, Sompong, 59, a construction worker from Buriram, suffered severe injuries to his right leg, from knee to ankle, exposing bone. Rescue personnel provided on-site first aid before rushing him to Wat Yannasangwararam Hospital. His daughter, present at the scene, fainted upon seeing her father’s condition.







Authorities identified the vehicles involved: a black Honda Wave 125 motorcycle registered in Mae Hong Son, ridden by the injured, and a white six-wheel tourist bus from Nakhon Ratchasima, driven by 74-year-old Borom. The bus was carrying Chinese tourists into central Pattaya. The driver reported that the motorcyclist lost control while attempting to avoid a stationary tricycle parked on the roadside and fell into the path of the bus.



































