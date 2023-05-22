Burglar armed with knife scared off by talking CCTV camera

Samai Panpho 38, reported to police that an intruder had entered his house while his daughter was alone and sleeping in her room.

Samai reported that an intruder had forcibly entered his house located in Takientia, in east Pattaya on May 10, in an attempt to steal his belongings. The entire incident was clearly recorded by the CCTV cameras installed on the premises. At the time of the break-in, Mr. Samai’s daughter was alone inside the house.







Samai said, he had left for work, leaving his daughter alone at home. Shortly after, his daughter called him, informing him of unusual noises that suggested someone was attempting to break into their house. Concerned, Mr. Samai contacted his neighbor to investigate and immediately checked the CCTV footage. To his shock, he discovered a medium-sized man, dressed in a black shirt, white shorts, sandals, a helmet, and a face mask, surveying their property.







When the intruder noticed the CCTV cameras, he attempted to evade detection by tilting one of the cameras upwards. Responding swiftly, Samai used the sound system connected to the CCTV to talk directly to the intruder. The unexpected communication startled the criminal, who promptly fled the scene, taking only a small amount of loose change and banknotes valued at around 500 baht.

Thankfully, the intruder did not break into the daughter’s room and no one was harmed. Later Samai discovered that the criminal had used a knife to damage and force open another door in the house. Both Samai and his daughter were deeply traumatized by the frightful incident.

With the incriminating evidence captured on the CCTV footage, Samai promptly reported the incident to Pol.Capt. Janda Deamphan, a sub-inspector at the Banglamung Police Station, However, no action has been taken thus far. Frustrated by the lack of progress, Samai decided to bring his concerns to the press, urging the police to conduct a swift investigation to track down the culprit and ensure they are prosecuted promptly. Samai expressed his fear that the criminal may target other homes if left unchecked.















