Face masks, hand sanitizersput on price-control list

BANGKOK – Face masks and hand sanitisers will be put on Thailand’s list of controlled products, effective on Thursday.





The Ministry of Commerce’s proposal has been approved by the cabinet which will, among others, limit the export volume of the products and require sellers and manufacturers to report their supplies.

On Wednesday, ministry officials called a meeting with major retailers to inform them of new measures deriving from the decision and assess the shortage situation. The retailers were asked to limit purchase of face masks at no more than 10 per person.

So far, the ministry has received about 1,200 complaints about shortages of face masks. Members of the public are able to report hoarding and overpricing of the products to the Ministry.

After the listing, export of over 500 pieces of face masks must be permitted by the Ministry. Thailand exported 220 million face masks last year.