Boomlet busted, Pattaya returns to ghost town

It was fun while it lasted, but Pattaya is back to being a ghost town after the long holiday.

While the city experienced a relative boom over the Sept. 4-7 holiday, it didn’t last, with Thais and expats packing up and heading home to other provinces by Monday.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Business owners were grateful for the business, but said it didn’t cover all their expenses for the month. Many have taken to just opening on weekends now.

Community leaders urged Pattaya officials to organize weekly festivals or other events to draw people to the city more regularly.

Loading…











