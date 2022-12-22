Blip in Pattaya immigration arrivals

Thursday morning 22 December saw the quietest morning at Chonburi Immigration’s Jomtien headquarters for several weeks. This was in sharp contrast with the overcrowding of recent days which had witnessed queues stretching into the street.







The temporary lull is believed to be linked to fewer flight arrivals at U-tapao provincial airport the previous day and is expected to be a one-off rather than a new trend. Most charter flights arriving in Thailand at the moment are from various cities in Russia and India, with Asian neighbors such as Vietnam following. China had not yet resumed holiday travel which is still discouraged by the Beijing authorities.







The new year national holidays are Friday 30 December, the weekend and Monday 2 January. All immigration offices will be closed for public business. But there are no public holidays in Thailand associated with Christmas.























