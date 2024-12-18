Barbecue dinner gone wrong in Pattaya – Heated argument over music ends in bloodshed

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police from Banglamung Police Station, Chonburi, were alerted to a violent altercation involving a group of teenage girls outside a barbecue restaurant in Soi Khao Talo, East Pattaya, at 2:49 AM on December 18. Upon arrival, officers found two groups of teenage girls, each consisting of 4-5 members, engaged in a heated argument that had escalated into physical violence. Friends from both sides were attempting to break up the fight. One individual, later identified as Miss Kanyarat, 17, sustained a head injury with visible bleeding.

Miss Kanyarat explained that after finishing a meal with her friends, they called for the bill and prepared to leave. However, another group of young women followed them outside. One of the girls, identified as Miss Waraporn, 27, approached and struck her head with a beer glass, causing the injury. A brawl ensued before police intervened to separate the groups.







Miss Waraporn stated that while she was dining, a Chinese customer sang karaoke. The opposing group expressed dissatisfaction, yelling insults such as “What’s your problem?” Offended, she confronted them, which escalated into an argument. Unable to control her emotions, she struck Miss Kanyarat with a glass.

Police have taken both parties to Banglamung Police Station for further investigation. Authorities will proceed with legal action to ensure justice for both sides.

































