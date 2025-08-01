Bangkok upgrades motorcycle taxi standards — what about Pattaya footpath riding?

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bold move to improve urban mobility and passenger safety, Bangkok has launched a sweeping upgrade initiative for motorcycle taxi services across the capital. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has set an ambitious target: inspect all 5,365 registered motorcycle taxi stands (known as win) across the city by the end of 2025.

The effort, led by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapal, aims to bring order, fairness, and safety to a sector that millions rely on daily. District offices have been instructed to intensify inspections, randomly checking at least 20% of win in their areas each month for five months straight. The inspections follow a new standardized framework called “model win” criteria.







To ensure accountability, violations will be tracked through multiple sources — including AI cameras, public complaints, and direct field inspections. The BMA has also encouraged residents to report misconduct via Traffy Fondue, an easy-to-use digital complaint platform. Issues like riding on footpaths, missing yellow license plates, improper attire, or drunk driving can be reported with photos and location data to enable swift action.

The BMA also emphasized the importance of clear reporting. Complainants are urged to include license plate numbers, driver IDs, or the win location, as incomplete data often stalls enforcement efforts.

Currently, Bangkok has approximately 79,521 registered drivers, with win locations spread across public footpaths (1,497), private areas (1,186), traffic lanes (2,107), and other spaces like parks (575).



While Bangkok is investing in both regulation and driver welfare — including annual health screenings and traffic law refreshers — a critical question lingers: What about Pattaya?

As one of Thailand’s most tourism-reliant cities, Pattaya depends heavily on informal transport, including motorcycle taxis, to serve both locals and international visitors. Yet unlike Bangkok’s methodical crackdown and upgrade strategy, there’s little sign of comparable momentum in Pattaya — where inconsistent service quality, overcharging, and lack of oversight remain frequent complaints.

“Bangkok is stepping up — but Pattaya feels like it’s standing still,” one regular visitor commented. “If Pattaya wants to be taken seriously as a safe, modern destination, it needs to clean up its motorcycle taxi system too.”



But the concerns go beyond just drivers and fare disputes. In Pattaya, it’s not uncommon to see motorbikes weaving through crowded footpaths or parked en masse in pedestrian zones, turning walkways into obstacle courses for tourists, the elderly, and families with strollers. Enforcement appears sporadic, and in many cases, absent altogether.

With Bangkok moving forward with digital registration, ride-tracking, and stricter zoning, some are asking whether it’s time for Pattaya to adopt AI-driven enforcement tools — such as automated CCTV tracking and license plate recognition — to curb sidewalk encroachment and restore pedestrian-friendly zones.





After all, if Pattaya wants to maintain its image as a world-class beach resort, it may need to modernize not just its skyline, but its street-level systems too.

Observers argue that a parallel strategy in Pattaya — involving local government, law enforcement, and tourism stakeholders — could not only improve safety but also boost confidence among tourists and residents alike.

With Bangkok paving the way, the spotlight is now on Pattaya. Will the beach city follow suit and raise standards for its own vital transport network?



































