Bang Saray locals slip, slide at Huay Toh Reservoir near Pattaya

Forget expensive water parks, Bang Saray locals can splash and slide for free at the Huay Toh Reservoir.

A scorching Sunday Sept. 27 was the perfect day for Sattahip District residents to head down to Klet Kaew Sub-District of Bang Saray, 28 kilometers south of Pattaya, where the storm swelled levee made for great fun as water poured over the weir.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Vendors sold cheap rubber mats and plastic boards that people used to ride the rapids for some good ol’ fashioned water slide action.

Boonruean Piempol, 67, said the sales are helping her family income and can be counted on every time it rains, as the weir has an outlet that makes for a perfect water slide.

Loading…









Loading…











