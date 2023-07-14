Bail opposed for suspects in murder of German businessman

The police oppose bail for suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in murdering and dismembering a German national in Chonburi province.

The victim's body, found stuffed in a freezer has led to the arrest of Mr. Olaf, Ms. Petra and Ms. Nicole, the tenant of the house used to store the freezer containing the body.







Earlier today, the three suspects were brought to seek the Pattaya Provincial Court for their detention. They deny their involvement in the crime.

Meanwhile, Mr. Zahrouk, a Pakistani man holding Thai nationality, was arrested yesterday in Kanchanaburi Province while attempting to flee across the Myanmar border.







He was seen sitting in the back of a pickup truck with the freezer, containing the body in CCTV camera footage outside a luxurious house.

Initially, he denied the charges and requested a lawyer and contact with his relatives before being taken into custody for further legal proceedings at the Nongprue police station in Chonburi province last night.

Moreover, the police seized an 18-foot speedboat belonging to Mr. Olaf for inspection. The boat had been kept at a house of a fellow countryman in Chonburi since July 9 when the victim’s body was discovered.

The CCTV footage of a fishing equipment store in Bang Lamung district captured images of Mr. Olaf and Mr. Zahrouk purchasing fishing equipment. It is suspected that they were preparing to dispose of the body by dumping it into the sea.







Preliminary autopsy results on the victim, Mr. Hans Peter, revealed that he died before being frozen, as there were signs of pre-mortem injuries, including bruising. The body had been dismembered into 11 pieces but the exact cause of death has not been determined yet. Further examination is required, which is estimated to take no more than 30 days. (TNA)




















