Authorities move on luxury villas in Koh Samui, targeting Israeli nationals and nominee ownership

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai authorities have intensified investigations into illegal land and environmental practices linked to foreign nationals, particularly Israelis, in Koh Samui and Koh Phangan, focusing on luxury villas and nominee ownership arrangements.

On October 20, Pol. Col. Apisan Chaiyarat, head of Division 5, Department of Special Investigation on Natural Resources and Environmental Crime, reported that investigations have uncovered multiple violations, including land modification, moving rocks and other materials, construction of villas within forested areas, and misuse of public land. Authorities are gathering evidence to pursue legal action against violators.







One case involves complaints about Israeli tourists holding parties within the Tham Sadet Waterfall National Park. Field inspections revealed that the area falls under a protected forest zone where residency is permitted only for Thai nationals. Documents presented by landholders were under review to determine whether proper regulations were followed, as some claimed they leased the land to foreigners for events.

In a broader initiative under the “Samui Model,” Division 5 has investigated 98 cases of environmental and land violations. Suspects include private citizens, companies, and even government officials accused of constructing villas in restricted zones contrary to the Environmental Act. Four case files have been forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in Surat Thani for further action. Many other tourist cities, such as Pattaya, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, are also under increased scrutiny for similar violations.



Authorities noted that some lands suspected of having improperly issued titles are beyond the 20-year statute of limitations, limiting enforcement options. However, recent inspections found active misuse of forested areas that may violate current laws.

On the same day, Pol. Gen. Samran Nualma, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, visited Surat Thani to follow up on government and police directives regarding foreign involvement in illegal land and business activities. The meeting included provincial officials and a special task force to coordinate crackdowns and enforcement actions.



Pol. Gen. Samran emphasized that crimes committed by foreign nationals harming Thai citizens or national interests would be met with strict enforcement. Officials involved, including any government personnel aiding violations, would also face prosecution. He stressed that the provincial task force must continue rigorous and ongoing operations to restore public confidence and ensure transparency, fairness, and national protection.



































