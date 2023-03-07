Aussie gets punched in face in Pattaya bar

By Pattaya Mail
Australian Troy Rober lies injured on the ground in front of the U-B Me Bar on Soi 7 after he was punched in the face by a Thai man for not heeding warnings not to start trouble.

Alcohol and bad decisions led to another bar fight in Pattaya.
Australian Troy Rober, 52, got punched in the face around 1:30 a.m. at the U-B Me Bar on Soi 7 March 4. His bloody face and injured head were looked at by doctors at a local hospital.

Bar owner Lamiad Mongkol, 44, said the Aussie and an unidentified Thai man in his mid-20s were drinking the bar and got into an argument.



Rober got up from his seat and fronted up on the Thai man and got a punch in the face and a kick in the gut for not listening to the crowd not to start trouble. Rober’s head got a nasty gash when he fell hitting his skull on the sidewalk.

The Thai man left the bar before the cops showed up.











