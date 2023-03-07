Aussie gets punched in face in Pattaya bar

Alcohol and bad decisions led to another bar fight in Pattaya.

Australian Troy Rober, 52, got punched in the face around 1:30 a.m. at the U-B Me Bar on Soi 7 March 4. His bloody face and injured head were looked at by doctors at a local hospital.

Bar owner Lamiad Mongkol, 44, said the Aussie and an unidentified Thai man in his mid-20s were drinking the bar and got into an argument.







Rober got up from his seat and fronted up on the Thai man and got a punch in the face and a kick in the gut for not listening to the crowd not to start trouble. Rober’s head got a nasty gash when he fell hitting his skull on the sidewalk.

The Thai man left the bar before the cops showed up.



























