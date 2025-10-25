Are foreign tourists keeping Pattaya’s street beggars in business to impress comfort girls

PATTAYA, Thailand – You might think giving a few baht to a street beggar is harmless, even charitable—but in Pattaya, this well-meaning gesture may be part of the problem. Despite repeated suppressions by authorities, beggars return quickly to busy tourist streets, sustained largely by foreign visitors who believe their generosity will win them favor with “comfort girls.”







Many tourists hand money directly to beggars, often unaware that women with young children in tow are frequently part of organized networks. Locals note that much of the money ends up with intermediaries rather than the people on the streets. Thai residents themselves continue to contribute, but tourists’ actions are especially visible and consequential, perpetuating a cycle of dependency that authorities struggle to break.

This isn’t just a minor nuisance. It undermines Pattaya’s image as a safe, lively destination. Giving money may feel charitable, but in many cases it only entrenches street begging. By contrast, tourists can support legitimate vendors selling roses or small souvenirs, as long as they have proper immigration papers and are not carrying small children.





Pattaya could be cleaner, safer, and far more welcoming if tourists understood the unintended consequences of their donations. Compassion without awareness is not harmless—it keeps street begging alive despite the city’s best efforts.



































