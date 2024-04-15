Another Words & Music morning at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On April 3rd, 2024, it was another delightful morning filled with Words & Music at the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) meeting featuring entertainer, Dhudz Legaspi. He took center stage, captivating everyone with his performance while graciously sharing insights into his life.

Hailing from the Philippines, Dhudz embarked on his musical journey at the tender age of 4. Winning a competition at that age he recalls receiving food items as a prize. He started out solo but eventually started a band. He continued his solo career as his band performed and made a couple music videos.







His talents have taken him across his homeland enchanting audiences nationwide before venturing further to Seoul, Korea, Taiwan, and Europe, ultimately gracing the stage in Thailand.

During his performance he sang many favorites including Hallelujah, Delilah and Nessun Dorma. Dhudz continues to please audiences 7 days a week and still loves doing it. In his words “I am doing exactly what I am meant to do!”

Notably, Dhudz had previously showcased his talent as one of the renowned 3 Tenors alongside Yves Baron and Patrick Evans. Their collaborative performance, immortalized in a video on the PCEC’s YouTube Channel, left a lasting impression.

With his wide-ranging vocal abilities, Dhudz ensured that every moment of the performance was captivating, leaving the audience spellbound and eager for more. It was indeed a morning filled with joyous melodies and a heartfelt performance, a testament to Dhudz’s remarkable talent and the vibrant spirit of the PCEC community.



If you would like more information on Dhudz and his performance schedule you can find him on Facebook under the name of Vhir Gho (https://www.facebook.com/bryan.borja?mibextid=ZbWKwL).

MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events and then called on George Wilson to conduct the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view a video of JJ’s presentation on the PCEC’s YouTube Channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZC21SV4yQc.



































