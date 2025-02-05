Angry ex-husband destroys car and threatens ex-wife in violent outburst in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man went into a violent rage, smashing his ex-wife’s car with stones and writing offensive words on the vehicle before making a threatening phone call. The incident took place at a residential area on Soi Phiromsuk, South Pattaya.

At around 3:00 PM on February 4, police were alerted about the damage to a blue Honda Brio, which was parked in the area. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the car’s windshield had been shattered, with a large stone lodged in it. The car’s hood was also scratched with vulgar messages, while one of the side windows was broken, and the word “hell” was scratched on the side door. A stone was found inside the vehicle. The car’s owner, 24-year-old Ms. Thananya Khunwiset, was present and spoke with the authorities.







Ms. Thananya explained that the suspect was her ex-husband, whom she had broken up with four months ago. She was asleep at home when a friend alerted her that her ex-husband had sent a photo showing the damage to her car. Upon seeing the photo, she rushed outside to find her car vandalized. She revealed that during their relationship, her ex-husband often used drugs and had been physically abusive, though she had never reported the incidents to the police.

While speaking with the media, Ms. Thananya received a threatening message via chat from her ex-husband, followed by a phone call where he said, “Which thief is going to turn themselves in? Hello?” before abruptly hanging up.

Ms. Thananya has since filed a police report at the Pattaya City Police Station. The authorities have launched an investigation and are working to track down the suspect for further legal action.































