Angered Zone 7 voters want MP to resign

A group of people who voted for Future Forward Party candidate Kawinnart Takee, MP of constituency 7 Chonburi, now want her to resign, allegedly because she voted “yes” for the national budget.

Constituents want the Future Forward Party to appoint a board of inquiry and prohibit her from participating in the party’s activities because she voted for the draft Budget Act of 2020 against the party’s resolution.

These residents of constituency 7 are so mad, they caused her Facebook page to crash.

Wanchalerm Kunsen, leader of the angry constituents, asked the city for permission to hold a protest on Beach Road if the MP doesn’t step down. They have composed a letter with their demands, and will try to get a petition with 20,000 signatures to force her out.

Three other FFP MPs, Benja Sangchan, party-list MP of Eastern Region, Kwanlert Panitchmart, MP of constituency 5 Chonburi, and Jarat Kumkainam, MP of constituency 6 Chonburi, received the letter and apologized for what happened. They will take the letter to the party leaders for consideration of the request and public hearing.

The city and city police turned down their request to hold a protest, but they went ahead with it anyway. It was not made known what, if any, penalty they faced, or whether they were able to get their 20,000 signatures. Since the gathering seemed to have had a small turnout at any one time during the day, perhaps no laws were actually broken.