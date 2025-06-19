AMCHAM Career Camp 2025 builds professional skills for university and vocational students

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) successfully hosted its annual Career Camp from June 8–11, providing 32 final-year vocational and university scholarship students from disadvantaged backgrounds with essential skills for career readiness and professional development.

The four-day camp delivered comprehensive career training, including mock job interviews conducted by HR professionals from AMCHAM member companies, LinkedIn profile building, and workshops on effective communication, workplace readiness, and mental well-being. In addition to skills training, the camp fostered valuable networking opportunities, helping AMCHAM scholarship recipients connect with one another and engage with the AMCHAM business community.







The AMCHAM Career Camp reflects ATF’s ongoing commitment to empowering Thailand’s next generation of leaders, particularly students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. The program bridges the gap between academia and the professional world through hands-on, practical workshops and mentorship.

Throughout the camp, professionals and guest speakers from AMCHAM member companies, including 3M, Bitkub, Citibank, Dale Carnegie, FedEx, JUMP! Foundation, Lazada, AIHM, Minor International, and The Mobius Agency shared their industry expertise through interactive presentations, training sessions, and volunteer-led HR mock interviews. These sessions offered invaluable guidance and inspired students to pursue their career aspirations with confidence.

“There are many details and tips on resume writing and interviewing that I did not know before and the session was very practical and greatly boosted my confidence. I reflected on my weaknesses and strengths,” said Rattapong Sawangsri, a second-year Higher Vocational student diploma from Nonthaburi Vocational College. Pichapat Patchotinun, a fourth-year student from Faculty of Economics, Khon Kaen University added, “This camp provides me with valuable connections with many people and organizations, because it lets us meet executives from various industries.”

ATF Vice President Heidi Gallant reinforced the Foundation’s commitment to continued student support, “The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) and ATF place great importance on building a strong and lasting bond with our scholars. These students come from across Thailand, and the camps we organize are valuable opportunities to foster their development and help them transition successfully into the workforce.”

The Career Camp concluded with a certificate ceremony recognizing the students’ achievements. Wattanapong Saenloet, a second-year in Higher Vocational Diploma from Buriram Technical College and Maturada Charoensuk, a fourth-year student from Naresuan University delivered heartfelt speeches on behalf of the group, expressing appreciation for ATF’s support and reflecting on the impactful experience.





Building on the success of previous years, the 2025 Career Camp continues to support both university and vocational scholarship recipients, underscoring ATF’s recognition of the vital role vocational education plays in addressing Thailand’s workforce demands. In 2025, the Foundation will award 80 university scholarships and 20 vocational scholarships, demonstrating its expanding commitment to educational support throughout Thailand.

The ATF extends its appreciation to AMCHAM member companies for their generous contributions including goodie bags and HR mock interview volunteers, as well as HP for providing laptops to support resume writing workshops.







About ATF

In 2004, AMCHAM formally registered the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) to carry out its charitable activities. The ATF is recognized by the Ministry of Finance as a Public Charitable Organization (number 632) and donations are deductible in Thailand.

100% of all cash donations go to scholarships and direct program costs. No donations are applied to overheads, as administrative support is provided entirely by AMCHAM staff and the Community Projects Council.

































