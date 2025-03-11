AI-powered surveillance systems to enhance tourist security in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The discussion between Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, the new leader of Pattaya Tourist Police, Pol. Col. Songwut Chueaplakij, and his team focused on enhancing tourist security through AI-powered surveillance systems, utilizing cameras capable of identifying and analyzing movements such as walking, running, falling, fighting, and potential criminal activity. These systems, linked to local technology networks, will allow authorities to respond swiftly and efficiently to incidents, improving law enforcement capabilities in Pattaya.







Mayor Poramet emphasized that Pattaya City has an extensive CCTV network covering all areas, managed from the Control Room on the second floor of City Hall. This system operates in coordination with the Strong Tourism Community (S.T.C.) project at Walking Street, overseen by the Tourist Police. The initiative aims to enhance safety for residents and visitors alike.

Furthermore, Pattaya City is committed to supporting this initiative within its jurisdiction, reinforcing security measures to safeguard tourists and residents. The mayor also highlighted that the presence of advanced AI-driven surveillance will act as a deterrent against criminal activities, fostering a safer and more secure image for Pattaya as a global tourist destination.





























