90% support Naklua Old Market parking garage, Pattaya mayor says

Pattaya administrators found overwhelming support during its first public hearing for construction of a parking garage at the Old Naklua Market.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome chaired the Aug. 28 meeting where 90 percent of residents attending favored the proposed five-story car park, which would relieve parking shortages and traffic congestion at the Lan Po Public Park-area market.

The plan calls for a structure able to handle 300 cars, up from an earlier proposal for a building to house 100 cars. The 90-million-baht garage would sit on a bit more than a rai of land with construction possibly starting this year.

The project outline calls for various improvements to the Old Market as well.

