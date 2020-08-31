90% support Naklua Old Market parking garage, Pattaya mayor says

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
196
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome found overwhelming support during the city’s first public hearing for construction of a parking garage at the Old Naklua Market.

Pattaya administrators found overwhelming support during its first public hearing for construction of a parking garage at the Old Naklua Market.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome chaired the Aug. 28 meeting where 90 percent of residents attending favored the proposed five-story car park, which would relieve parking shortages and traffic congestion at the Lan Po Public Park-area market.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The plan calls for a structure able to handle 300 cars, up from an earlier proposal for a building to house 100 cars. The 90-million-baht garage would sit on a bit more than a rai of land with construction possibly starting this year.

The project outline calls for various improvements to the Old Market as well.

90 percent of residents attending the meeting favored the proposed five-story car park.

Loading…

An artist’s rendering of the proposed new parking garage.



The project outline also calls for various improvements to the Old Market.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR