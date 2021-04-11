9 drunk drivers arrested at Pattaya checkpoint

Nongprue police arrested nine drunk drivers and another man with a gun and 30 rounds of ammunition at a Boonsamphan Temple checkpoint.







Royal Thai Police officials have ordered local stations to establish more checkpoints through April 15 to suppress crime and curb the number of road accidents tied to drunk driving.

Nongprue police chief Pol. Col. Chidecha Songhong set up the Pattaya checkpoint to enforce safe driving and check for drugs and weapons.



The checkpoint must comply with new rules on road stops, ensuring that inspections and arrests are witnessed, recorded and done transparently. The stops also must comply with Covid-19 control measures.











