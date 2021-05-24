70% of people in Chonburi and 10 other provinces will be vaccinated by August

The National Communicable Diseases Committee has set a target to vaccinate 70% of the population of 11 provinces by August.

The committee’s document states that the initial doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered from June through September. The government has set a target of vaccinating 47 million people nationwide, equivalent to 70% of the national population. Since March, over 2 million people have been given their first dose of the vaccine.







In some provinces, the government aims to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of August. One province aiming to hit the target in June is Phuket.

Bangkok, Krabi and Phang Nga- aim to achieve the target in July.

Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Surat Thani will reach the target in August. (NNT)























