60-year-old man accidentally runs over and kills 1-year-old granddaughter

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a city known for its vibrant nightlife and booming tourism, another reminder has emerged that danger often lies not in chaos but in heartbreaking moments of oversight. While Pattaya struggles with ongoing safety challenges — from road accidents to urban crowding — a sorrowful incident from Surat Thani has cast a national spotlight on a kind of tragedy that continues to happen far too often.

On the morning of July 5, a 60-year-old grandfather accidentally reversed his pickup truck over his 1-year-old granddaughter, unaware that the child had followed him into the driveway. The incident took place in front of the family’s shop in Moo 1, Sai Khueng subdistrict, Phra Saeng District.







The toddler, identified as Nong Nok, aged 1 year and 5 months, was playing outside when her grandfather, Mr. Bao, reversed his Isuzu pickup truck, unaware of her presence behind the vehicle. Blood stains were found under the front-left wheel of the truck, and rescue teams from Phra Saeng Foundation arrived quickly — but it was already too late. Family members cried inconsolably as they held the child’s lifeless body in disbelief.

Police from Phra Saeng Police Station are currently investigating. The girl’s body was sent to Phra Saeng Hospital for autopsy.



The public reaction online was swift and emotional. One person commented, “Every time there’s a small child around, you must ask where they are before starting the car — if you don’t see them, don’t move.” Another added, “Why does this keep happening? Don’t ever leave toddlers out of sight — being sorry after the fact isn’t enough.”

Many netizens noted that such tragedies are avoidable with more care and basic precautions. “Families must install reverse sensors and rear cameras. Before starting the car, walk around it. Check if there’s a child, a pet — anything.” Others pointed to the responsibilities of both the caretaker and the driver, stressing that “even adults can make mistakes, but when young children are nearby, there is no room for error.”



One father shared, “I have a 2-year-old. I never drive off until I’ve seen my child with my own eyes.” Another message simply read, “Don’t want to see another news story like this again.”

Though the tragedy happened far from Pattaya, it echoes similar concerns often voiced by local residents: that accidents can happen in the blink of an eye, whether due to road negligence, poor visibility, or just one moment of inattention.





Pattaya, a city with heavy traffic and a growing mix of pedestrians, motorcycles, and trucks, faces daily risks. “It’s not always the drunk tourists or reckless drivers,” one local said. “Sometimes, it’s a quiet family moment that turns into the unthinkable.”

Officials urge the public—both locals and tourists—to be extra cautious, especially around residential zones and areas where children play. Even in a tourist town, real life and irreversible heartbreak still unfold away from the headlines.



































