50b/€ never getting back! – Foreign tourists and property investors in Pattaya hoping for a weaker Thai baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – Foreign tourists and property investors are keeping a close eye on the Thai baht, hoping for a weaker exchange rate to maximize their spending and investment potential. A stronger baht makes Thailand more expensive for visitors and investors, reducing the appeal of the country as a budget-friendly travel destination and an attractive real estate market.

For European tourists, the days of getting 50 baht per euro seem like a distant memory, with some commenting, “50b/€ never getting back.” The stronger baht has led to higher costs for accommodation, dining, and shopping, impacting the purchasing power of travelers from the Eurozone and other regions.







Similarly, foreign property investors, particularly from China, Russia, and Europe, have expressed concerns over the baht’s relative strength. A weaker currency would make Thai real estate more affordable for foreign buyers, potentially boosting investment in condos, villas, and other properties across major tourist hubs like Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya.

Thailand’s economic policies, global market trends, and tourism recovery efforts will play a key role in determining the baht’s future direction. While a weaker baht could stimulate tourism and real estate investment, it also presents challenges for the country’s import-dependent industries. For now, many foreign visitors and investors continue to hope for a more favorable exchange rate to make the most of their time and money in Thailand.































