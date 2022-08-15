5-year-old orphaned, mother becomes 19th fatality of Sattahip pub inferno

Athitya Insiri or Ice, 23, victim of the deadly fire at Mountain B pub on August 5th in Sattahip, Chonburi, succumbed to her injuries early this morning (Monday Aug 15) at Chonburi Hospital, becoming the 19th victim of the inferno.

Her boyfriend, the lead singer of a band performing at the pub, died on the night of the fire, leaving behind a 5-year-old daughter.







The victim’s mother, said in her Facebook post today “Even with one billion baht, but without a daughter to help spending it, Mom will not find happiness. For me, having my daughter is the happiest thing in my life.”

She said that her daughter had remained on life support until her death this morning.







The victim suffered burns over her entire body and had to be wrapped in gauze, adding that her response to treatment gradually declined and she suffered blood poisoning and shock.

Her mother also said that her 5-year-old granddaughter keeps asking when her mother will come to see her “which pains my heart as a mom.”



She disclosed that she had received 10,000 baht as the first compensation payment from the pub’s owner and another 10,000 baht as her personal travelling expense to visit her injured daughter at the hospital in Chonburi and to buy diapers for her granddaughter.

She said that she does not have enough money for the funeral and will consult a lawyer about filing a lawsuit against the pub’s owner for compensation for the death of her daughter.

Several other severely-burned victims from the fire are still on life support in hospitals.





































