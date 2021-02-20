5-meter ‘guardian’ cobra pulled from Krabi home

A thirsty king cobra was pulled from the bathroom of a Krabi house as neighbors debated whether it was a “guardian snake.”

Snake rustlers from the Krabi Pitak Pracha Foundation took about 10 minutes to capture the five-meter-long reptile from the house in Muang District Feb. 18.







Homeowner Boonnit Petchruk, 44, called authorities after her five-year-old daughter started screaming from the bathroom. She walked in to find the snake crawling up the wall, its head at eye level with her daughter.







She pulled the girl out of the house and waited for rescuers, who said the cobra had come out of the hills about a half-kilometer away, looking for water.

A few neighbors criticized the removal of the snake, claiming the highly poisonous reptile was harmless and saying it was good luck and a “guardian” for the house.







Boonnit pointed out to the busybodies that it conveniently wasn’t their houses that they said should have a guardian cobra.





















