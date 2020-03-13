Deep cleaning raises tourists’ confidence at Wat Arun – Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK (NNT) Tourism attractions are considered to be at risk of disease transmission, especially during the pandemic COVID-19. In light of the situation, a deep cleaning event has been held at Wat Arun to boost confidence among tourists and local communities.







A Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Tewan Liptapallop led volunteers, officials from the National Office of Buddhism, officials from Bangkok Yai district office, and personnel from the Royal Thai Navy to clean Wat Arun and surrounding areas.

A disinfecting agent has been sprayed to kill off any germs and viruses, raising confidence among local communities and foreign visitors.

The PMO Minister said temples across the country, especially temples popular with visitors, are instructed to increase their cleaning operations. The office has advised monks who are required to conduct religious rites and prayers in public areas to wear face masks as a mean of self-protection.

Similar cleaning events are also being held at other famous temples and historical sites, including Wat Phra Chetuphon, Wat Suthat, Wat Paknam Bhasicharoen, Wat Traimit, and Wat Rakhang Khositaram.

Loading…











