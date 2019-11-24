2 Chinese arrested for ATM skimming

Two Chinese men were arrested for using ATM skimmers to steal cash using outdated cash machines.

Zuo Guobing, 40, and Li Shengxiu, 31, were captured with four “skimmers”, card readers that are attached to automated teller machines, along with pinhole cameras to capture personal identification codes. Regional police also seized equipment to make new cards using the stolen personal data.

Transnational Criminal Suppression Center Police said the men confessed they’d arrived from China on Nov. 17 with equipment purchased on the internet. They then targeted cash machines in Chonburi made by NCR Corp. that had not been updated with the latest anti-theft protection.

Those machines turned out to be operated by Siam Commercial Bank, which alerted police to the fraud.

The two were charged with conspiracy to manufacture counterfeit electronic cards, possession of card-making equipment, stealing electronic card data and other related offenses.