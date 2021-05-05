1 killed, 3 hurt by racing pickups in Pattaya

A market seller was killed and three others hurt when a racing pickup truck smashed into two motorcycles along the railroad tracks road in Chaiyapruek area of Pattaya.

Wipaporn Wongsiri, 42, died at the scene of the May 3 wreck on the railway-parallel road, her smashed Honda Wave lying nearby. A 10-year-old pillion passenger sustained unspecified injuries as did another unidentified driver of another motorcycle impacted. Truck driver Surachet Chuchip, 29, suffered only cuts and bruises.

A witness told police Surachet and another pickup truck were racing at high speed when he ran directly into the two motorcycles.