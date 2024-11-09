Walking Street Pattaya bustles with shifting types of visitors; many find bar jobs promising

PATTAYA, Thailand – Walking Street Pattaya in Chonburi was packed with both Thai and foreign tourists, marking a lively return to the popular destination, November 8. Locals shared their excitement on social media after witnessing the vibrant atmosphere, with many commenting on the thriving economy and the influx of visitors.

“Pattaya is lively again, the economy is improving as before. Let’s all take care of the tourists,” one user wrote, while others commented on the crowded scene, “So many people! I wish I could find a job at a bar around here.” Another expressed their appreciation for the view, saying, “What a beautiful picture. Pattaya is so lively, come visit!”



While many praised the growth of tourism, some noted the shift in the types of visitors, comparing the scene to 10-20 years ago when Western tourists were more common. “In the past, you’d see Western tourists with blonde hair and blue eyes. Nowadays, it’s mostly Chinese, Korean, Indian, and Russian tourists,” one commenter said, referencing the more diverse crowd in recent years.

Despite the changes, locals emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive image for the city, with tourism being a key pillar of the economy.













































