Trat islands buzz with tourists as Koh Mak, Koh Kood, and Koh Chang see full crowds

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourism in Trat Province is bustling, with Koh Mak, Koh Kood, and Koh Chang seeing high visitor numbers during the long weekend from October 11–13 in observance of King Bhumibol Memorial Day.

At Laem Sok Pier in Ao Yai Subdistrict, Muang District, hundreds of travelers boarded ferries operated by Boonsiri, Suea Dam Go, and Koh Kood Express to reach Koh Kood at 9:45 a.m. and Koh Mak at 10:30 a.m., with additional departures at 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., all fully booked. More than 800 tourists traveled to the two islands on October 11, and authorities expect over 5,000 visitors to Koh Kood over the long weekend.







Meanwhile, Koh Chang Ferry Pier in Khlong Yai District saw 200–300 vehicles waiting to cross to the island.

Thavisak Wongwilas, Vice President of the Trat Tourism Business Association, said tourism has been strong since early morning and is expected to grow over the long weekend. He noted that after Loy Krathong, Koh Chang will see further increases in visitors. Hotel occupancy for mid-October through November, the high season, has already reached 80%, as Koh Chang remains a peaceful, family-friendly destination with diverse attractions ranging from national parks to popular snorkeling sites.



Regarding the Thailand-Cambodia border situation, Mr. Wongwilas confirmed there has been no impact on tourism at Koh Kood, Koh Mak, or Koh Chang. Areas under martial law on Koh Chang also remain unaffected, ensuring visitor safety.

Meanwhile, Korakot Opas, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Trat Office, emphasized that the three main islands—Koh Kood, Koh Mak, and Koh Chang—remain safe for visitors despite minor confidence concerns due to regional tensions. The office projects more than 5,000 tourists to Koh Kood and several times that number to Koh Chang during the long weekend.

TAT Trat plans to launch promotional campaigns in late 2025 and 2026 to restore confidence and encourage continued tourism in the province, with a press conference scheduled for mid-October.



































