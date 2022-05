Labor Day was anything but work for tourists who flocked to Pattaya’s beaches for the second of the three-day weekend.

Traffic streaming to and from Highway 7 was heavy on Sukhumvit Road, as were the north, central and southern arteries into downtown.

In Jomtien Beach, Beach Road and its parking places filled up early as groups sat and ate on beach mats or escaped the sun under umbrellas. They were attended to by a hive of busy vendors, hawkers and masseuses.