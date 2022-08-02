Tourists get princely view of Pattaya on holiday weekend

Holiday tourists who didn’t travel to Koh Larn or hit the beach instead climbed Pratamnak Hill to see Pattaya from above and pay homage to the father of the Thai Navy.

The site of the navy’s eastern radio station tower, the Pattaya viewpoint also houses a small temple, Wat Khao Phrabat, and statue of Adm. Abhakara Kiartivongse, Prince of Chumphon, commonly known as “Sadet Tia”, Royal Father.







While Thais made merit by making offerings to monks, praying to Buddha images and praying for blessings, their real reason to be there was the view. The entire curving coastline of Pattaya Bay can be seen, at least that not obstructed by derelict unfinished buildings.





After snapping selfies, people offered roses to the statue of the prince to ask for blessings and prosperity.

Street vendors who line the curvy, narrow roads up and down the hill, made bank, reporting double the earnings of usual weekends.































