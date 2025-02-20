Tourist arrivals from long-haul markets rise in Thailand; Russian visitors show highest growth

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, led by Minister Sorawong Thienthong, has reported that Thailand welcomed over 5.5 million international tourists between January 1 and February 16, generating more than 270 billion baht in revenue. Key markets continue to drive growth, contributing to the country’s economic recovery.







Tourist arrivals from long-haul markets rose 1.3% over the past week, with notable increases from Russia, France, and the United States. Russian visitors saw the highest growth, up 7.54% compared to the previous week. However, total international arrivals for the week stood at 784,175, a 6.36% decline from the previous week.

The top five sources of visitors during this period were Malaysia, China, Russia, South Korea, and India. These markets remain essential to Thailand’s tourism industry, sustaining overall visitor numbers.



The ministry expects arrivals to increase in the coming weeks, supported by tourism and sports events, streamlined travel measures, and favorable conditions. The efforts are set to enhance accessibility and attract more travelers.

Minister Sorawong attributed Thailand’s status as one of the world’s top destinations to its diverse attractions and well-developed tourism infrastructure, which continue to attract visitors and drive economic growth through international travel. (NNT)































