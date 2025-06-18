Tourism crisis sparks urgent Thai industry response

HUA HIN, Thailand – Thailand’s once-thriving tourism sector is now navigating turbulent waters. Foreign arrivals are falling short of expectations, with a sharp dip in Chinese travellers, growing regional competition, and a stubborn hangover from global shocks and conflicts. Meanwhile, hotel occupancies are dwindling, and trust in the government’s response is wavering.

A controversial decision to spend 800 million baht on foreign-based OTAs has drawn fire from the Thai Hotels Association, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is quietly adjusting its lofty 2025 target of 40 million arrivals down to a more sobering 35.5 million – matching last year’s numbers.

The Federation of Thai Tourism Associations (FETTA) is sounding the alarm, preparing a direct appeal to the Prime Minister. And with tourism still seen as Thailand’s last economic engine, the time for action is now.







Beyond the Crisis: A 10-Point Plan to Help Build-Back-Better Tourism in Thailand

If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that returning to “business as usual” isn’t good enough. Thailand’s future lies not just in numbers but in the quality of experiences we offer – and in protecting what makes us special.

Here’s my 10-point plan for a tourism revival rooted in creativity, sustainability, and soul.



Beyond the Numbers: Responsible Thai Tourism for a Kinder Tomorrow

Look Beyond the Numbers. Protect What Matters.

Tourism is not just GDP. Its culture, community, and ecology. Growth must be measured not only in arrivals or receipts, but in how well we safeguard local identity and avoid the trap of over-tourism. Our future generations – our children – deserve to inherit more than just crowded beaches and overbuilt hillsides.

Recent signs of international tourist misbehaviour – particularly in Phuket and Pattaya – are deeply concerning. Locals are becoming tired of such unruly behaviour, and they know they have a choice. Local anger and frustration are not good for tourism – they are a potential death knell. Reports of fighting, public drunkenness, and the open use of cannabis are harming Thailand’s family-friendly image and deterring more conservative travellers, especially the older generation. The unmistakable waft of drug smoke in public areas has become a frequent complaint. Zoning for cannabis use and stricter enforcement in tourist areas must be considered if Thailand wishes to attract higher-value, responsible tourism.

And it’s not just behaviour. The rising cost of travel to Thailand is beginning to bite. When combined with a global tourism slowdown and reduced outbound Chinese travel – to anywhere – Thailand must fight harder for every tourist dollar, without compromising its values or long-term vision.

Wellness Beyond the Spa: Retreats of the North

From forest therapy in Phayao to herbal medicine workshops in Kalasin, we can evolve wellness into a more meaningful, healing journey. Let Northern Thailand become Asia’s sanctuary for spiritual and physical renewal.

Embrace the River: Mekong & Ping as Slow Travel Arteries

Launch immersive river journeys through the Northeast and North — guided by local wisdom, supported by riverside homestays, and powered by the calm of slow travel.

Rise of the Rail: Revive Thailand by Train

Reimagine Thailand’s railways as a nostalgic, sustainable alternative to domestic flights. Think gourmet sleeper services, heritage routes, and curated stopovers along the way.

Expand the MICE Map

Spread business tourism across the map. Offer incentives to take conferences to secondary cities like Khon Kaen, North Phuket or Nakhon Ratchasima, with cultural side trips to boot.

Thematic Trails in the Northeast

Introduce themed, multi-province trails – spiritual journeys, heritage circuits, and culinary pilgrimages – that encourage longer stays and deeper connections.

“Live Like a Local” Homestay Programs

Scale up authentic, regulated homestays. Let visitors share morning chores with buffalo farmers, weave silk with master artisans, or join temple festivals – the heartbeat of Thai village life.

Culinary Tourism Renaissance

Food is Thailand’s most persuasive invitation. Expand immersive culinary experiences: market tours, regional food trails, and farm-to-table dining, especially in lesser-known provinces.

Eco & Agro-Tourism for Urban Escapees

Build demand for weekend green escapes: mushroom foraging, bird watching, organic farming, and more. Partner with schools and universities for nature-based education programs. Introduce art classes and painting workshops.







Expand the “Half-Half” Travel Subsidy to Expats

TAT’s “We Travel Together” scheme has shown strong results in the past. Expanding it to Thailand’s 3–4 million expats could inject an additional 1.7 billion baht into the economy with minimal extra investment.

Let’s not dwell too long on the spread sheets – but here’s the headline:

Including expats costs 500 million baht more and delivers 1.7 billion baht in added value.

That’s not just a smart investment – it’s a strategic one. And with careful targeting, it needn’t fuel over-tourism. Quite the opposite: it can direct visitors to quieter provinces, mid-week travel, and low seasons.







Final Thoughts – Slower, Wiser, Kinder

Tourism is not only about economics – it’s about the memories we shape, the communities we touch, and the landscapes we leave behind. Let’s resist the urge to chase volume for volume’s sake. Instead, let’s craft a tourism future that’s slower, wiser, and kinder to all who call Thailand home – now and in the years to come.

The Kingdom has everything it needs to succeed. All that’s left is the courage to choose a better path.

































