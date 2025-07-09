The Riviera Malibu secures 450m baht SCB loan, highlighting brand strength and investor confidence

PATTAYA, Thailand – With a bold vision and unwavering commitment to quality, The Riviera Group proudly announces The Riviera Malibu Residences, the sixth project under its award-winning portfolio and the latest chapter in Pattaya’s luxury high-rise evolution.

Backed by a 450 million THB construction loan from Siam Commercial Bank PCL., The Riviera Malibu Residences reflects both investor confidence and the strength of the Riviera brand. “We’re proud to be supported by a leading financial institution that understands our vision,” said Winston Gale, CEO of The Riviera Group. “This partnership underscores the credibility of our development pipeline and our continued success in the high-end property sector.”







A Vision Reimagined

Located in the serene and sought-after enclave of Soi 5, Pratumnak, this 31-storey residence was initially planned as a hybrid hotel-condominium. But a swift policy shift turned challenge into opportunity. “We kept the grandeur of the original hotel concept and fused it into a full residential experience,” Winston explained. “This move elevated the building far beyond a typical condo. It’s a lifestyle offering.”

With EIA approval already in place and construction well underway — now reaching the 28th floor — the project is set for completion by December 2026.



Strong Demand, Limited Units

Following the successful Phase 1 sales launch, which saw units snapped up in a single weekend, Phase 2 now transforms what were once planned as hotel rooms into exquisite condominiums. Options include:

֎ Sky Pool Residences (3–4 bedrooms)

֎ Duplex Units (2–3 bedrooms)

֎ Premium 2-bedroom units with sea views

֎ Upper floors come with ultra-premium finishes, while lower floors maintain the Riviera’s signature standard — all at competitive prices.

The Riviera Lifestyle, Reimagined

Every detail at The Riviera Malibu is curated to reflect Hollywood-inspired glamour blended with contemporary Thai elegance. Residents will enjoy:

֎ Sky Gardens & Sky Home Pools

֎ Private swimming pools and gardens in select units

֎ Stunning sea and skyline views

֎ A curated lifestyle with in-house management by The Riviera Group, known for operating Riviera Jomtien, Monaco, and Ocean Drive

Limited Availability – Act Now

With only a few units left in the current release, now is the time to secure a piece of Pattaya’s most exciting luxury development.

Sales Inquiries:

087-499-6551 | 098-989-1324 | 092-299-6569

Line ID: @RivieraGroup

Website: www.therivieramalibu.com

Live famously. Invest wisely. Own a piece of the Riviera legacy.



































