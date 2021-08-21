The Riviera Group wins 13 Asia Pacific Property Awards for 2021-22

The world of awards continues on with their ceremonies held mostly virtually on the internet. None more prestigious in property than the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021-22 where for the 6th year, The Riviera group scored 13 awards ranging from Best Interior Showroom to Best High-Rise Architecture, 5 of which earned the most distinguished 5-Star honours.







The Asia Pacific Property Awards, part of the International Property Awards, celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property industry. The awards are judged by an independent panel of 100 industry experts, with the judging focusing on design, quality, service, innovation and originality.

Winston Gale CEO of the Riviera Group commented on the latest awards scoop, saying “Fantastic for our Team, this just shows how people really do notice the level of detail and the effort needed to provide a product levels above the typical condominium development.”



Indeed, a short walk around any of their projects demonstrates that quickly, even if you have not got this message from looking at their buildings externally.

As last year, it is doubtful there will be a ceremony which is usually hosted conveniently on our home soil here in Bangkok. Needless to say, Congratulations to The Riviera Group, they certainly continue to strengthen and raise the standard here in Pattaya which can only be a good thing.

Awards of Excellence won by the Riviera Group at the Asia Pacific Property International Awards 2021-2022

The Riviera Ocean Drive

5 STARS – Best Apartment/Condominium Thailand

5 STARS – Best Development Marketing Thailand

Award Winner – Residential Development Thailand

Award Winner – Residential High Rise Development Thailand

Award Winner – Residential High Rise Architecture Thailand

Award Winner – Architecture Multiple Residence Thailand

Award Winner – Residential Interior Show Home Thailand

Award Winner – Residential Interior Apartment Thailand

The Riviera Monaco

5 STARS – Best Residential High Rise Development Thailand

5 STARS – Best Residential High Rise Architecture Thailand

5 STARS – Best Residential Interior Show Home Thailand

Award Winner – Architecture Multiple Residence Thailand

Award Winner – Apartment/Condominium Thailand























