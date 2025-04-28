The Pattaya City Expats Club receives updates on Thailand Immigration, Driving License, and Bank Account matters

PATTAYA, Thailand – On April 23, 2025, Duncan Foster, the director and co-owner of MOT Services, delivered an informative presentation to the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC). His talk focused on the latest developments in visa services and immigration processes in Thailand as well as obtaining a Thai driving license and need to have a registered mobile number with a Thai bank account.

Duncan introduced himself and outlined the services provided by his company, which include visa services, driving licenses, immigration assistance, and opening bank accounts. A significant focus of his presentation was the new Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), which replaces the old TM.6 entry card for non-Thais entering Thailand by land, sea, or air. This new requirement applies regardless of how long one has lived in Thailand.







The TDAC is designed to streamline the entry process into Thailand. Duncan recounted his personal experience navigating the TDAC website, noting that while it is user-friendly, some aspects may be challenging for older individuals or those not familiar with digital forms. The TDAC requires three main sheets to be filled out: personal information, travel details, and accommodation information. He emphasized the importance of having all necessary information ready to facilitate a smoother application process.

Duncan highlighted key features of the TDAC, including the submission process, where users receive a TDAC reference number via email, which is crucial for entry into Thailand. He also mentioned the implementation date of May 1st and raised concerns about potential delays at immigration due to the transition. Airlines are informing travelers about the necessity of completing the TDAC, but many may still be unaware of this requirement. He predicted long queues and potential confusion at immigration if the online system fails or if travelers are not prepared.



In addition to the TDAC, Duncan discussed recent changes in banking regulations and driving license processes in Thailand. The Bank of Thailand has tightened regulations to combat scams and money laundering, requiring verification of phone numbers associated with bank accounts. He also noted that many foreigners may face difficulties opening bank accounts or renewing driving licenses under the new rules.

Duncan explained that the process for obtaining or renewing driving licenses has become more complicated, with new requirements for documentation and proof of residency. In the past, one could use the “pink” ID card or House Yellow Book to prove residency. He advised that individuals must now go to immigration for a residency certificate before applying for a driving license.





In conclusion, Duncan emphasized the importance of staying informed about these changes in immigration and banking processes for anyone living in or traveling to Thailand. To view a video of his presentation on the PCEC’s YouTube Channel visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAPGL8mkPcY

The presentation was followed by the Open Forum where questions and comments about Expat living in Thailand can be made. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https://pcec.club.

































