The unusual marks on the side of a building, behind Avenue shopping mall on Pattaya’s second road, has had locals scratching their heads. Opinions have included damage by leaking water, preparation to repair the concrete, a massive repainting job or even plastering over the cracks caused by poor workmanship. The debate even reached the Bangkok Stickman weekly column, first published in 2001, which is Sunday morning’s most entertaining fun read since Bernard Trink was sacked by Bangkok Post over 20 years ago.



Actually, the squiggly answer lies in sex, or to be precise, sexual orientation. The clue is the word PRIDE in the published building photo. Gay squiggles refer to a stylized rainbow symbol, used in LGBTQ+ Pride merchandise and art to represent gay and lesbian communities or culture. Online platforms, including Redbubble and Instagram, feature squiggly art whilst the design is even found on car bumper stickers, dog tags and baseball caps.

The latest trend, originating in Los Angeles but now spread to Thailand, is peel-and-stick wallpaper and floor tiles that are as vibrant and colorful as the brand name Very Gay Paint. You can choose your cheerful squiggles in a variety of colors with the into-your-face retro combination of black, orange and pink. However, local estate agents contacted by Pattaya Mail said they had no immediate plans to introduce squiggling into their marketing campaigns. One told us, “Pattaya is far too conservative for such bold decor.”



































