The First Certified UroLift Success Story

Breakthrough Recognition for Dr. Niti Navanimitkul, a Pioneering Urologist in Eastern Seaboard of Thailand

On April 30, 2025, Dr. Niti Navanimitkul, a Board-Certified Urologist and Men’s Health Specialist at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, became the first physician in Thailand to receive official certification from The Teleflex Academy presented by Mr. KuoHau Wei, Senior Commercial Manager, SEA IU • APAC – South Asia/Southeast Asia/Hong Kong/Taiwan, for completing 50 successful UroLift procedures (as of February 2025). Notably, none of the patients required repeat surgery, reflecting the high level of clinical expertise and outstanding outcomes in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).







What is UroLift? Fast recovery solution for BPH!

UroLift is a modern, minimally invasive procedure designed to treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), a common condition among aging men. It offers a quick recovery, preserves sexual function and avoids traditional open surgery or long hospital stays.

The UroLift system involves the placement of small metal implants that lift and hold the enlarged prostate tissue away from the urethra, allowing urine to flow more freely. This effectively relieves symptoms such as urinary urgency, frequent nighttime urination, and weak stream. Approved by the U.S. FDA since 2013, UroLift has gained popularity in many developed countries as a first-line treatment for BPH.



UroLift’s introduction into Thailand

UroLift was first introduced in Thailand in May 2024. Bangkok Hospital Pattaya became the second hospital in the country and the first in the Eastern region to offer this treatment with procedures officially commencing in August 2024.

Dr. Niti Navanimitkul successfully treated 50 patients with UroLift within just a few months. In recognition of this clinical achievement, he was awarded official certification by The Teleflex Academy, marking an international standard of excellence in patient care.

Why UroLift? Why Dr. Niti Navanimitkul?

Outstanding Clinical Results: Zero patients required repeat surgery after the procedure.

Minimally Invasive Approach: No open surgery, no tissue cutting and no impact on sexual function.

Quick Recovery Time: Patients can return home the same day and typically resume normal life within 7 days.

High Patient Satisfaction: Restores quality of life without the common side effects of traditional BPH treatments.

If you or your loved one is experiencing urinary symptoms due to an enlarged prostate, schedule a consultation directly with Dr. Niti Navanimitkul, a Certified Urologist and Men’s Health Expert at [email protected]

Early care leads to faster recovery and lasting quality of life.



































