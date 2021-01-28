Thailand mulls lifting restrictions on restaurants, sales of alcoholic drinks, live music performances

Bangkok – Disease control authorities will propose to maintain Samut Sakhon as the only province under maximum and strict COVID-19 control.







Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said that CCSA’s committee on COVID-19 related business restriction measures discussed the relaxation of disease control measures to facilitate some businesses including restaurants, the sales of alcoholic drinks and live music performances.

The committee resolved to propose the reduction of maximum and strict COVID-19 control zones from the five provinces of Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat to only one province – Samut Sakhon.

Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani will remain as maximum control zones.





All businesses and activities will continuously be suspended in Samut Sakhon, except flea markets and restaurants that should open until 9pm for take-outs only.

Schools can reopen nationwide except those in Samut Sakhon. Schools in Bangkok and its outskirts will be subject to COVID-19 control measures including alternated classes and social distancing.

CCSA will make a final decision on the proposed measures, Dr Taweesilp said. (TNA)













