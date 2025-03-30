Thailand eyes senior tourism boom as ageing population grows

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand is poised to become Asia’s leading destination for senior tourism and long-term retirement living as the country adapts to the challenges of an ageing population. With 20% of its 66 million people—some 13 million individuals—already aged over 60, and a further 16 million set to join them within the next two decades, demand for senior-friendly travel and accommodation is surging.

Recognising the vast potential of the “Silver Economy,” leading hospitality, healthcare, and real estate firms are investing in tailored travel experiences, wellness tourism, and residential care communities to meet the needs of senior travellers and retirees. The senior care sector alone is expected to grow by 30% annually, reaching a value of 20 billion baht by 2033.







A New Chapter for Thailand’s Tourism Industry

With its world-class healthcare system, affordable cost of living, and exceptional hospitality, Thailand is well-positioned to attract senior travellers from around the world. Existing senior-focused developments, such as Sawangkanives by the Thai Red Cross and Baan Lalisa Healthcare Service Group, have already proven the strong demand for high-quality, affordable senior living options.

Senior tourism is a natural extension of Thailand’s existing strengths in medical and wellness tourism. Many retirees from Europe, North America, and Asia are seeking destinations where they can combine holiday experiences with medical care, rehabilitation, and long-term stays in comfortable, senior-friendly environments.

Investment & Growth Opportunities in Senior Tourism

As Thailand seeks to capitalise on this growing market, industry stakeholders are encouraged to explore the following opportunities:

▪ Tailored Senior Travel Packages: Tourism businesses can design itineraries focused on wellness retreats, cultural immersion, and medical tourism. Accessibility improvements—such as barrier-free accommodation and transport services—will further enhance Thailand’s appeal.



▪ Long-Stay & Retirement Tourism: Expanding Thailand’s retirement visa programme and increasing investment in senior-friendly residential communities will support both domestic and international retirees seeking a high quality of life at lower costs.

▪ Healthcare & Hospitality Integration: Collaborations between hospitals, senior care providers, and the hospitality industry will allow Thailand to offer a seamless experience for elderly travellers needing medical supervision during their stay.

▪ Foreign Investment & Incentives: Encouraging international partnerships, tax incentives, and property ownership schemes for retirees will drive further growth in Thailand’s senior living and travel sectors.





Turning Demographic Change into Economic Opportunity

Thailand’s ageing society presents an opportunity to transform the nation into a global leader in senior tourism and retirement living. With strong demand, government support, and private sector investment, Thailand is well-placed to create a sustainable and profitable industry catering to the needs of both Thai and international seniors.







The Silver Market – comprising senior travellers and retirees – represents one of the fastest-growing and most lucrative tourism segments globally. Thailand has a unique opportunity to develop a targeted tourism marketing plan that segments this diverse group based on their specific needs, interests, and spending power. This includes active retirees seeking adventure and cultural experiences, wellness-focused seniors looking for medical tourism and rehabilitation services, and long-stay retirees in search of affordable, high-quality living with access to healthcare.

By crafting a comprehensive strategy that addresses accessibility, safety, healthcare integration, and community engagement, Thailand can position itself as a premier destination for senior travellers. Looking ahead, strategic planning must also account for future trends, such as the increasing use of technology in travel planning, the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable tourism options, and the need for innovative long-term residential solutions that cater to an ageing global population.



























