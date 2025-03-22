Thai authorities divided on end of 60 days visa-exempt tourism

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs admits that no changes in visa policy have actually been agreed yet by the government. Spokesman Nikorndej Balankura told the press that he was responding to widespread publicity, locally and internationally, that the 60 days visa exempt entries were to be cut to 30 days. He admitted that most (but not all) bona fide tourists stay in Thailand for less than one month before moving on.

The no-charge discretion was introduced in July 2024 to boost international arrivals from 93 countries which provide the bulk of tourist numbers to Thailand. The 60 days can be extended at local immigration offices for a further month on payment of 1,900 baht (US$54) and proof of having officially reported a Thai address. The system has been welcomed internationally as wonderfully non-bureaucratic and user friendly.







The argument for reducing the discretion is that foreign criminals have allegedly used the new policy to indulge in bad behaviour such as illegal working, establishing nominee companies contrary to business laws and fraudulently renting out condominium units to holidaymakers. Much of the negative publicity has centred on Chinese nationals, especially in Bangkok and resort cities such as Phuket and Pattaya.

The contrary argument is that foreign wannabe criminals are not deterred by changes in visa regulations. Many crimes can be accomplished in days rather than weeks or months and are often masterminded remotely on the internet. For example, illegal renting out of condo units is arranged via adverts on the internet with payment often made by credit card to bank accounts located overseas.



Sceptics also point out that some foreign criminals already have longstay visas, such as Elite or Long Term Residence, and are not deterred by technical immigration changes which do not affect them in any case. Even if the 60 days visa exempt was reduced to one month, extensions of a further 30 days would still be available at local immigration unless specifically stopped by the immigration bureau.

Some immigration gurus say the current policy will likely remain untouched, but that the digital TM6 landing card – due to be introduced for all foreign arrivals from May 1 – will be integrated into other immigration data bases to weed out unwelcome guests of the kingdom. The new digital check will require full personal details including phone number, full local address and travel plans. The actual online form has not yet been publicly released.

























