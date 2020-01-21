Students to help keep traffic moving in South Pattaya

Sixty Pattaya School No. 8 students will be working as volunteer traffic police to help mitigate congestion during rush hour.Sixty Pattaya School No. 8 students will be working as volunteer traffic police to help mitigate congestion during rush hours.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and Principal Nongnutch Ruksa chaired the closing ceremony for the school’s Youth Traffic Project Jan. 17. Pattaya traffic inspector Pol. Maj. Aruth Sapanon presented certificates to 60 youths who passed the course.

With nearly 2,200 students and a location at the corner of South and Second roads, School No. 8 is a major contributor to morning and evening traffic congestion. Parents are allowed to park outside both its gates and the stream of cars and pedestrians coming to and from school jams up both major arteries.

Until now, Pattaya traffic police, operating out of the police booth on the corner, have helped direct traffic, organize parking and helped students cross streets. But mayoral advisor Preecha Khakhay suggested that well-trained student volunteers could do some of the work, freeing up police for other work.

The Youth Traffic Project saw police provide instruction on traffic rules and procedures, safety laws and related subjects from Jan. 13-17 for 60 students who now can help keep things moving in South Pattaya.